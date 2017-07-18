Live Cannonball (or is it a Mortar Shell?) from the Battle of the Plains of Abraham found in Old Quebec

A cannonball fired by the British during the Battle of the Plains of Abraham in 1759 has been unearthed at a building site in Old Quebec. The rusted, 90-kilogram projectile was unearthed during excavation work last week at the corner of Hamel and Couillard streets and still contained a charge and gunpowder.

One person took the cannonball back to his home, and noticed it still contained a charge. A team of army munitions technicians was dispatched from CFB Valcartier to collect the ball and neutralize it.

NOTE: Technically, I don’t think it is a cannonball. Anything that has explosives inside is called a mortar shell, not a cannonball.

It’s believed the ball was fired at Quebec City from Lévis, across the St. Lawrence River.

You can read more in the CBC News web site at: http://bit.ly/2ttERRq. You can also read about the Battle of the Plains of Abraham https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_the_Plains_of_Abraham.