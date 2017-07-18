Pass It Down Reinvents the Greeting Card to Help Capture Family Memories

I haven’t had this in my hands yet but it certainly looks interesting. Here is the announcement from Pass It Down:

Chattanooga, Tenn. (July 18, 2017) – Pass It Down, an award-winning storytelling platform that makes it easy to digitally record and preserve family memories, announced today the launch of its first physical product, greetingStory™. greetingStory™ reinvents the greeting card, making it easy to capture family memories and handwriting, reconnect with loved ones and preserve family stories.

“Our goal at Pass It Down is to create innovative and affordable ways for every family to capture their treasured memories,” said Pass It Down CEO and Founder Chris Cummings. “Today’s technology allows us to simplify everything we do, and we think capturing and sharing family memories should be no different. With the launch of greetingStory™, families have an effortless, interactive and effective way to capture each of their special memories, one question at a time.”

greetingStory™ is great in its simplicity. Each greetingStory™ card features a question on the cover, with included tips and instructions from top biographers to help guide loved ones in sharing their memories. The cards feature two prominent spaces to share memories and to capture loved one’s handwriting. Every card includes a QR code on the back, allowing the user to upload a loved one’s story into the Pass It Down platform. The platform can also host additional video, audio, text and photos, completing the story. A complete story can be shared with the entire family, serving as a permanent, digital memory book for everyone.

Families can choose between two options for greetingStory cards. Worldwide, Pass It Down offers greetingStory™ Memory Boxes that include 12, 24 or 48 cards and envelopes. In the US, Pass It Down offers a subscription model where you can send a family member one, two or four cards per month. Each card includes a pre-paid return envelope to send the card back to the customer.

“Imagine being able to send your mom or dad 24 cards a year, in a personalized envelope, asking about their life and their legacy. We automate the process for families, and our pre-paid return envelopes ensure that it is extremely simple for your relative to get the cards back to you” said Cummings.

