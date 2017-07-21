New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast

Somerset Baptisms Index

Our new collection of Somerset Baptisms is an index to more than 2.1 million parish baptisms held at the Somerset Archives. The collection consists of transcripts spanning the years 1501 to 1917 and covers baptisms performed in 496 parishes across the county. The amount of information found in each record will depend on the date and legibility of the original document. Most transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s date of birth, baptism date, where the ceremony was preformed, their religious denomination, parent’s names and father’s occupation.

Somerset Banns Index

The Somerset Banns Index contains over 258,000 transcripts of original parish records. The collection consists of transcripts dating back to 1577 that will reveal where and when the banns were read, the couple’s residences, marital status and their intended year of marriage.

Somerset Marriages Index

Find out when and where your Somerset ancestors were married with over 1 million transcripts spanning nearly 500 years of the county’s history. The records found in this collection are a combination of transcripts created by Findmypast from original registers held by the Somerset Archives and transcriptions gathered and created from original records by the Somerset & Dorset Family History Society. Each transcript transcripts will provide you with the names of both the bride and groom, their birth years, residences, occupations, marital status, marriage date, location, the names of their fathers and will reveal whether they were married by banns of licence. Later records may even reveal the names of any witnesses present.

Somerset Burials Index

Were your West Country ancestors were laid to rest in Somerset? Search more than 1.5 million transcripts to discover when your ancestor died and where they spent their final days. Each transcript will reveal the year of your ancestor’s birth, residence, death year and burial date.

British Newspapers

Over 1.1 million articles and 9 brand new titles have been added to our collection of historic British Newspapers this month. New titles now available to search include: