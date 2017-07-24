A Short Note from Dick Eastman

You’ll notice there have been fewer articles than usual this past week. The reason is simple: I made a mistake.

I went to see my doctor for a quarterly check-up a few days ago. I should never have done that. During the visit, I complained that I was taking too many prescriptions for my diabetes and that they all seem to have undesirable side effects. She countered by giving me a new prescription in addition to all the others I have been taking. Stupid me. I had the new prescription filled and starting taking it as directed.

I spent the following three days in bed most of the time.

It is now five days since my doctor’s visit and the new prescription. I am now up and moving around but only at a slow speed. I only took the pills for two days; the day of the doctor’s visit and the following morning. I’ll let you guess what I did with the remaining pills in the prescription.

I thought medicine was supposed to make you feel better, not worse.