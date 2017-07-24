A Short Note from Dick Eastman

July 24, 2017

You’ll notice there have been fewer articles than usual this past week. The reason is simple: I made a mistake.

I went to see my doctor for a quarterly check-up a few days ago. I should never have done that. During the visit, I complained that I was taking too many prescriptions for my diabetes and that they all seem to have undesirable side effects. She countered by giving me a new prescription in addition to all the others I have been taking. Stupid me. I had the new prescription filled and starting taking it as directed.

I spent the following three days in bed most of the time.

It is now five days since my doctor’s visit and the new prescription. I am now up and moving around but only at a slow speed. I only took the pills for two days; the day of the doctor’s visit and the following morning. I’ll let you guess what I did with the remaining pills in the prescription.

I thought medicine was supposed to make you feel better, not worse.

33 Comments

dianemahoney July 24, 2017 at 4:13 pm

Here is hoping you will be in the pink very soon!

JR July 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

Hope you are feeling better, sometimes the Doc’s do not know best. Take care.

cmkinhunter July 24, 2017 at 4:18 pm

Sorry to hear this. I know what those side effects are. Hope you’re on the mend now.

    Dick Eastman July 24, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Thank you for the wishes. I am feeling better now. Not 100% recovery just yet, but I suspect it will soon be 100% as long as I don’t take any more of those #@$%^&* pills!

Michael Farmer July 24, 2017 at 4:19 pm

Sorry to hear…BUT, you are not alone…I’ve had similar situations and they are not fun! If you have a reliable pharmacist, have that person run compatibility checks on the meds that follow your dosing regimen. Doing that solved several of my problems…get better! MF

    Dick Eastman July 24, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    —> If you have a reliable pharmacist, have that person run compatibility checks on the meds that follow your dosing regimen.

    I wasn’t smart enough to do that. However, about 24 hours after taking the first pill I went online and searched for the name of the drug followed by the words “side effects.” What popped up on my screen was an exact description of what I had just hone through plus the words “frequent side effects.” I certainly would have been better off if I had asked questions or performed a search in advance!

Laureen Janzen July 24, 2017 at 4:21 pm

So sorry for you – I hope you feel back to your old self soon. Your blog is fantastic!

Judith P Cole July 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm

Glad at least you figured out very quickly what the problem was, but sorry it happened at all. Drugs have really bad sad effects so often.

Suzie Carlson July 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm

It’s actually been kinda nice not having more email that I feel I have to deal with, so you actually gave me a little ‘vacation’, haha. Hope you get better soon–don’t worry about us, but about your health!

John Case July 24, 2017 at 4:26 pm

Sorry to hear that Dick. I was Dx T2D about 20 months ago. (Age 58) Did some research and decided to go on a low carb diet with intermittent fasting. (Eating in a 6 hr window.) My fasting glucose went from 315 to <100 in 17 days and I have had normal glucose ever since. I had to back off on the Janumet I was given because I was getting in the 50's. In a few months off the meds. A1c 11.3 to 5.1 now. Off a lot of other meds too. This diet often reverses multiple symptoms of metabolic syndrome. Like a new lease on life. Hope you feel better soon. John

    Dick Eastman July 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    —> This diet often reverses multiple symptoms of metabolic syndrome. Like a new lease on life.

    Someday I will write about my lifestyle change that occurred more than 4 years ago, although I probably won’t write about it in this newsletter. I converted to a vegan diet and threw away all the medications that a previous endocrinologist had prescribed. That worked well for nearly 3 years when the blood sugar was always lower than it had been when I was taking drugs. However, that was not a permanent fix. Apparently, nothing is ever permanent in diabetes. Eventually the numbers went up, I started visiting a new (to me) endocrinologist, and I allowed myself to get talked back into the old treatments that I already knew didn’t work.

    Taking more and more drugs all the time is not a path to improved health. I am now evaluating my long-term options.

    Let’s take this conversation offline or to some other venue, OK?

Chris Wallage July 24, 2017 at 4:27 pm

Dick hope you are feeling better soon. Drug side effects and interactions do seem to be played down. Do what your body tells you..

Francis R Fuller July 24, 2017 at 4:32 pm

I had the same problem years ago and wound up in emergency room. I switched to insulin and haven’t had a problem in 20 years. A1c of 6.1.

Diana July 24, 2017 at 4:40 pm

Did you read the information pamphlet that comes with the medication showing possible side effects? I would call the Dr and report what happened to you. Diabetes is tough and controlling it is not easy. We sure don’t want anything to happen to you.

    Dick Eastman July 24, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    —> Did you read the information pamphlet that comes with the medication showing possible side effects?

    No pamphlet was included with the pills I received. It was packaged in a generic white plastic bottle with a stick-on label printed at the drug store.

    However, I now know that WebMD.com has a LOT of information about this particular drug, much of that information is negative.

TJ July 24, 2017 at 4:52 pm

😦 Sure hope you feel better soon!

J L Hintz July 24, 2017 at 5:05 pm

I think that’s why they call it “practicing” medicine! Your chemistry and the meds don’t always mesh well. Feel better soon!

krystalbird July 24, 2017 at 5:07 pm

Being recently identified as diabetic, I do sympathise. Be well & good luck.
Vera Karger, CT

    Dick Eastman July 24, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    —> Being recently identified as diabetic, I do sympathise.

    My condolences. My advice: don’t believe everything that is told to you. Do a lot of reading but keep an open mind. Some of what you read will pure malarky, other things you read will be scientific facts, a few things you read might apply to others but not to you. The difficult part is deciding where any particular article fits into that matrix.

Linda Chiles July 24, 2017 at 5:09 pm

So glad you are on the road to recovery.

Betsy Shafer July 24, 2017 at 5:18 pm

hmmm – talk to a pharmacist! – b

VirginiaB July 24, 2017 at 5:20 pm

So very sorry to hear this. I hope things are straightened out soon and you are back to feeling much better.

Mary Holland July 24, 2017 at 5:20 pm

Oh, I know your pain. I’ve been sent to two specialist with my problems [my diabetes is OK for now!!] and while the first one’s suggestions seem to be working, the 2nd one a month later now wants me to do exactly the opposite! It’s really interesting and I have no real idea of what to do. Both MD’s make sense and sound like they know what they are doing, but since what I’m doing now is mostly working, I think I’ll stay with that.
I do wish we could start out in our 80’s and get younger as the years go by – this old age thing is not really a lot of fun!!
Hope things work out a lot better soon for you. We miss you, but would rather you take care of yourself first.

leonardmccown July 24, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Glad you stopped taking them!

Ginny Audet July 24, 2017 at 6:21 pm

Maybe you should check with your pharmacist about interactions and perhaps get a new doctor. Hope your feeling back to normal soon. Ginny

G July 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm

Oh, Dick — Hope you feel better soon. Did you know that there are doctors whose speciality is dealing with the interactions between multiple medications prescribed for a patient and then working with the patient’s other doctors to minimize adverse interactions and side effects? My elderly aunt was referred to one of them under her Canadian healthcare coverage and the doctor’s assessment really helped improve her quality of life. I later learned that the US also has specialists who provide this service, but doctors don’t tell their patients about it nearly as often in the US as they do in Canada. It might be worth investigating, even if your insurance won’t pay for it.

    Dick Eastman July 24, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    —> Did you know that there are doctors whose speciality is dealing with the interactions between multiple medications prescribed for a patient and then working with the patient’s other doctors to minimize adverse interactions and side effects?

    Yes. I met with one of those specialists about six months ago when my endocrinologist apparently got tired of my constant complaining so she referred me to the medical center’s guru on drug interactions. He wasn’t able to help much although he was very sympathetic.

Michael Duffy July 24, 2017 at 7:25 pm

Another case where a well-intentioned doctor with a prescription pad actually made a person “sick.” My wife is always telling me you have to make it your business to know what the doctor is prescribing and make sure the local pharmacist, who knows what you’re on and who knows all about drug interactions, weighs in before you start taking new drugs. Your story makes the point – glad you realized what was happening, Dick, and that you nipped the problem in the bud. Glad, too, that you’re getting back to your old self.

Winnie Mading July 24, 2017 at 7:34 pm

It’s a bummer when the side effects are worse than the problem you’re taking the pills for!

Deb July 24, 2017 at 8:49 pm

I’m glad you’re feeling better! I have been vlchf for 2.5 years now and A1C is holding strong, no meds. I have friends who’ve been eating this way for 10+ years and they are doing well – something to consider if you haven’t already. Trig’s cut in half, HDL doubled, bp down, lost weight, have more energy, etc. No grains, added sugars, or starches; prioritize protein. Sending hugs to you!

    Dick Eastman July 24, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Thanks for the words of encouragement. I have been vegan for more than 4 years now and love it. My plan is to remain vegan forever, regardless of whatever else happens.

OhioGuy July 24, 2017 at 10:43 pm

Dick, I’m sorry to hear about your problems with your recent prescription. Some doctors, unfortunately, prescribe drugs way too quickly, and without enough information about the patient’s specific problem. Are you a type 1 or type 2 diabetic? Weight loss, of course, can be a real key to controlling type 2 diabetes. Your dietary changes could be especially helpful in that case.

