Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

Book Review: In Search of Your German Roots
Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland, Michigan Sustains $1.5 Million Flood Damage
Hard Drives and Storage Space Continue to Become Cheaper and Cheaper
McLennan County, Texas, Marriage Records Since 1850 are being Digitized
The International African American Museum Launches an African American Genealogy Center
Forces War Records Offers a New Collection: Pipers of Scottish and Overseas Regiments 1914-18
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Pass It Down Reinvents the Greeting Card to Help Capture Family Memories
Live Cannonball (or is it a Mortar Shell?) from the Battle of the Plains of Abraham found in Old Quebec
Book Review: Evidence Explained, Third Edition
Announcing the MyHeritage Collection Catalog
Announcing the 14th Unlock the Past Genealogy Cruise (Alaska 2018)
Finding Lisa: A Real-Life Murder/Mystery/Genealogy Story
Arkansas State Archives and Several Partners have Digitized 24 Historic Arkansas Newspapers
Forces War Records is Commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Battle of the Somme
Second Batch of “Six in Six” Records available to Search this Findmypast Friday
FGS 2018 Call for Presentation Proposals
Backup TAO
MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918
Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave
The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name
MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync
Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration
Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors
Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet
Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online
Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist
Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters
New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast
Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public
Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online
NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted
Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies
What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?
pCloud: Better than Dropbox?
The Myths About Chromebooks
Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA
Seth Meyers’ Family History
No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
