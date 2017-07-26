Kaspersky Now Offers a Free Antivirus Program for Your Windows PC

Kaspersky is a Russian security vendor that offers several well-known and well-respected anti-virus and anti-malware (“malevolent software) products. Now the company is launching a free version of its award-winning antivirus software worldwide. Kaspersky Free offers the most basic protection for free for everyone who wants it. And all without bombarding you with ads.

Kaspersky Free is now available in selected countries. In the words of Eugene Kaspersky himself, it offers “the bare essentials: file, email and web antivirus; automatic updates, self-defense; quarantine; and so on.” These are essentially “the indispensable basics that no one [Windows user] on the planet should do without.”

The free product will occasionally suggest you might want to upgrade to one of Kaspersky’s paid offerings that include extra protection, such as parental control, online payment protection, and a VPN (Virtual Private Network). However, the company also promises that such suggestions will not be obnoxious or frequent.

Since this product is from a Russian company, many Americans and a few others may be suspicious that the product will be spying on its users. However, that has never been true of previous Kaspersky products, according to security experts who performed independent testing, looking for any suspicious activities. In addition, CEO Eugene Kaspersky wrote in his blog post announcing Kaspersky Free, “We detect any cyberthreat regardless of its origin or intention – even if certain folks don’t like it”.

Kaspersky Free runs on any Windows system, from Windows XP up to Windows 10.

Kaspersky Free is being rolled out around the world in stages, starting with the U.S., Canada, and several Asia Pacific countries. When it becomes available in your region you can download it directly from the Kaspersky website at https://www.kaspersky.com/free-antivirus.