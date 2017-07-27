A Fresh, New Look for the Twile Timeline

Twile, a Website that lets family historians share what they find, has a major update to the service. The following was written by the folks at Twile:

Today we’ve launched a new version of the Twile timeline, designed to make your family history look even better!

We’ve introduced a number of changes to make everything clearer, brighter and easier to use. Your milestones have more colour, your photos are larger and you can see more about each event without having to click and open it.

New design for a Twile eventThe new design makes photos stand out more and shows how many photos are waiting for you inside the event. We’ve removed some of the clutter on the timeline events to return the focus to the most important information.

Descriptions on the Twile timeline

And you’ll also see that any descriptions or comments you’ve added to your events will now show on the timeline – this makes it easier for you to tell the story of your family history and add context to photos.

You don’t need to do anything to see the new changes – they’ll be there for you when you next login.

As always, we’d love to hear your feedback on our latest changes. Please let us know what you think of the new design by adding a comment below or sending us an email to help@twile.com.