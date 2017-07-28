DNA Reveals Fate of the Biblical Canaanites

The people of modern-day Lebanon can trace their genetic ancestry back to the Canaanites, new research finds.

The Canaanites were residents of the Levant (modern-day Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel and Palestine) during the Bronze Age, starting about 4,000 years ago. They’re best known from the Old Testament of the Bible, in which they’re described as the cursed descendants of Canaan, blighted by God because Canaan’s father dishonored his own father, the patriarch Noah. The Canaanites were often in conflict with the Israelite tribes that wrote the Hebrew Bible. In fact, the Book of Deuteronomy features Yahweh (God) ordering the Canaanites to be exterminated. Apparently. that never happened.

The researchers reported their findings online today (July 27) in The American Journal of Human Genetics at http://bit.ly/2uJUzdw.

A shorter executive summary may be found in the LiveScience web site at: http://bit.ly/2eUiMu1.