New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Over 2.7 million new records and newspaper articles are available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Philadelphia Roman Catholic Parish Baptisms

Over 556,000 records have been added to our collection of Philadelphia Roman Catholic Baptisms. Each record includes both a transcript and an image of the original document. Records will typically list your ancestor’s name, parent’s names, and residence.

Images may reveal additional information such as place of birth, sponsors, the name of the minister who performed the ceremony and even a notice of marriage. Catholic priests were charged with noting all vital events of their parishioners. If, for instance, a parishioner married outside her home parish, the priest who performed the marriage would contact his/her priest to confirm she was baptised and to share the details of her marriage, hence the marriage notice in the baptism register.

Philadelphia Roman Catholic Parish Marriages

Explore more than 278,000 new additions to our collection of Philadelphia Catholic Marriages. Each record consists of a transcript and image of your ancestor’s entry in an original marriage register from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. As well as details such as the couple’s names, marriage date and location, you may also find details relating to the couples’ baptisms.

All our Philadelphia Roman Catholic Parish records are from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, covering Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia County. Originally formed as a diocese in 1808 by Pope Pius VII, it was made a metropolitan archdiocese in 1875. The Catholic Church has had a presence in the area since as far back as William Penn’s founding of the Province of Pennsylvania in 1681.

Philadelphia Roman Catholic Parish Registers Browse

Over 65,000 additional records have been added to this collection. In this browse-only search, you can navigate through 456 sacramental registers in their entirety to discover all there is learn about your ancestor’s connections to the church.

Staffordshire Monumental Inscriptions

Staffordshire Monumental Inscriptions contains over 127,000 records covering 168 churchyards, burial grounds, and cemeteries throughout the county. Monumental inscriptions are a valuable resource for family historians. They usually contain the individual’s birth and death date and residence, as well as the name of other family members such as parents, spouse, or children. The collection consists of transcripts created by the Birmingham & Midland Society for Genealogy & Heraldry.

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Over 4,000 new records have been added to our collection of Yorkshire Monumental Inscriptions. The new additions cover Greasbrough Town Lane Cemetery and Wentworth Holy Trinity churchyard. The entire collection now contains over 374,000 records.

Each result will provide you with a transcript of the original source material. The detail in each will vary depending on the age of the memorial and which family history society produced the transcription. Most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, death year, memorial location, inscription and a brief description of the monument.

Monmouthshire Burials

Over 2,000 additional records have been added to Monmouthshire Burials 1727-1987. The new additions cover three Monmouthshire parishes: Llandegfedd, Llandewi Fach and Llanfrecha.

Each record will provide a transcript and some may also include an image of the original register. The amount of information listed in each transcript varies, but most will reveal your ancestors name, age, birth year, death date, burial date and location. Images may reveal your ancestors occupation, maiden name, souse’s name, cause of death, place of death and the names of other family members buried in that plot.

Irish Newspapers

Over 1.6 million articles and four brand new titles have been added to our collection of historic Irish Newspapers. New titles added this month include;