NYG&B and the Ontario Genealogical Society Announce Partnership

This looks to me to be a major announcement. Two large genealogy societies in two different countries offering reciprocal membership at a discount to all members?

The following was written by the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society and the Ontario Genealogical Society:

Today the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B) and the Ontario Genealogical Society (OGS) announced a new partnership offering reciprocal membership at a discount to all members. The two societies hope that this will allow their respective members to gain access to even more records and resources.

NYG&B President, D. Joshua Taylor noted “The NYG&B is delighted to partner with OGS. Numerous New York families had connections with Ontario and we look forward to working together to provide resources that help share and tell their stories.”

OGS President Patti Mordasewicz said: “We are excited to announce this expansion in our advantages of OGS membership for our members and to partner with the NYG&B. Our respective members should benefit greatly from enhanced access to resources for researching their Ontario and New York family histories. This is of particular importance when traditional migration and settlement patterns are considered.”

To get more information on this partnership and how to sign up for membership in either organization, please visit nygbs.org/ogs or https://ogs.on.ca.

About the Ontario Genealogical Society (OGS)

The OGS, the largest such organization in Canada, was founded in 1961 with the vision of being recognized as the authority and leader in all aspects of Ontario related family history research, preservation and communication. The mission of the OGS is to encourage, bring together and assist those interested in the pursuit of family history and to preserve Ontario’s genealogical heritage. OGS has 30 geographically based branches throughout Ontario together with 4 special interest groups (British Home Children, Scottish, Ireland and Irish-Palatine). The OGS has published numerous books and pamphlets to assist Ontario researchers, provides its respected journal, Families, to its members, and publishes a weekly online newsletter highlighting events of interest to Ontario researchers. OGS Branches have transcribed the majority of Ontario cemeteries and published numerous indices which are the foundation of family history and genealogical research in Ontario.

About the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B)

The NYG&B has been helping people find their New York family and tell their stories since 1869. As the largest genealogical society in New York, the NYG&B operates newyorkfamilyhistory.org, which includes digital collections, articles, research aides, and other essential tools for those researching New York State. The NYG&B has thousands of members across the globe, and publishes the Record each quarter, a scholarly journal devoted to New York genealogy and biography as well as the award-winning New York Researcher, which provides the latest news and updates for those tracing their New York ancestors. The NYG&B is also the publisher of the award- winning New York Family History Research Guide and Gazetteer, offering more than 800 pages of detailed resources related to New York and New York City Municipal Archives: An Authorized Guide for Family Historians. Each day the NYG&B engages with the dynamic, fast growing, rapidly changing field of family history through accurate, thorough research and the highest standards of scholarship.