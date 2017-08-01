MyHeritage Surpasses 8 Billion Records on SuperSearch

August 1, 2017

How big is the number 8 billion? 8 billion seconds is 2,222,222 hours, 92,592 days, or 253 years. According to recent surveys, the world population will hit 8 billion people in 6 years time, Americans check their phones 8 billion times per day, and across the United States, drivers were stuck in traffic for 8 billion hours in 2015. It’s also the number of historical records that MyHeritage now has available on SuperSearch™!

This is a significant milestone for the company. You can learn more in the MyHeritage Blog at http://bit.ly/2uUSXxD.

