New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 31, 2017

· August 1, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, (1 August 2017), FamilySearch added new historic records this week from the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Paraguay, are now available! Search these new free records and new US records from California, Idaho, South Dakota, and Utah. Search one of the new collections by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981

141,357

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2014

332,546

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

California, San Diego Passenger Lists, 1904-1952

70,546

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

California, San Francisco, Immigration Office Special Inquiry Records, 1910-1941

66,304

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010

441

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011

543,098

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Idaho Divorce Index, 1947-1961

5,331

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Idaho, Southern Counties Obituaries, 1943-2013

197,959

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

3,837,720

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015

7,652

66,233

Added indexed records and images to an existing
collection

South Dakota, Department of Health, Index to Births 1843-1914 and Marriages 1950-2016

12,468

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Utah Mormon Pioneer Overland Travel Database, 1847-1868

3,803

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

