International African American Museum receives $500k donation from Michelin

The International African American Museum announced a $500,000 corporate investment from the Michelin Corporate Foundation. According to a statement released by the museum, there now remains $12.5 million in private fundraising left to go before they reach their goal.

“Michelin has long exercised its leadership in South Carolina since opening its first plant here more than four decades ago,” said Moore. “This generous gift fortifies and expands Michelin’s commitment to our state and further demonstrates its value for diversity.”

You can read the full story in an article by Dustin Waters in the Charleston City Paper at http://bit.ly/2uVCGKG.

My thanks to newsletter reader Ernest Thode for telling me about the announcement.