Israeli Grandfather Who Thought Family Perished in Holocaust Discovers 500 New Relatives

Here is a wonderful story about what genealogy and DNA can do for families.

By the time Alex Kafri tried to investigate whether anyone on his father’s side had survived the war, there was no one left to ask. He had always assumed that aside from his parents and sister, he was alone in this world. His mother’s entire family, he knew for a fact, had been wiped out during the Holocaust. Although his father never discussed the family members left behind in Lithuania, Kafri was given to believe they had fared no better.

Imagine his surprise, then, when he suddenly discovered many living relatives on his father’s side. A huge number, in fact. After meeting 500 members of his newfound family members at a reunion in London last week, Kafri is still pinching himself in disbelief.

You can read the heartwarming story in an article by Judy Maltz in the Haaretz web site at: http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.804644.