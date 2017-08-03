The History Of Westborough – a CrowdSourced Collection of Historical Digital Photographs

The folks at the Westborough (Massachusetts) Public Library had a wonderful idea: let’s ask local residents to bring in their old photographs taken around town over the years and scan them. Then we will add them to Digital Commonwealth to keep these images safe for years to come.

Old Ford Truck – Click on the above image to view a larger version

The project apparently has had great success.

The idea of the program was to bring out the history of Westborough that is hidden away in attics, basements, or in plain sight, and make it available to the world.

Other Westborough Public Library collections available in the Digital Commonwealth include historical town administrative records, documents relating to Westborough’s participation in the American Revolution, records from the Lyman State Reform School, and a World War II Memorial Scrapbook.

Wouldn’t this be a great project for YOUR town’s library or historical society or some other civic-minded group?

Westborough vs Shrewsbury – 1939 – Click on the above image to view a larger version

The Westborough (Massachusetts) Public Library’s historical photographs collection may be found at: https://www.digitalcommonwealth.org/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&search_field=all_fields&q=Westborough

The Digital Commonwealth is a Massachusetts statewide program that provides online access to digitized collections from historical and cultural institutions across all of Massachusetts. Digital Commonwealth may be found at: https://www.digitalcommonwealth.org. Other libraries are invited to contribute their collections to Digital Commonwealth as well. See https://digitalcommonwealth.wildapricot.org/contribute/ for details.

