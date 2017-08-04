New Season of PBS Genealogy Program, “Finding Your Roots” Starts October 3

Genealogists in the United States will want to mark their calendars for October 3, 2017. That will be the date of the first episode of the new season of Finding Your Roots With Henry Gates, Jr.

The 10-part series traces the ancestry of influential people from a variety of backgrounds and careers. The program focuses on the melting pot of cultures that has shaped the history of the United States, especially focusing on the various ethnic groups that live within our country. Most episodes explore the ancestry of three guests.

Celebrities who will learn about their ancestors in this season’s episodes include: Ana Navarro, US Senator Bernie Sanders, Larry David, Garrison Keillor, Mary Steenburgen, Scarlett Johansson, Ted Danson, Aziz Ansari, Bryant Gumbel, William H. Macy, and others

One episode will even reveal that actor and comedian Larry David and Senator Bernie Sanders are related. Sanders and David share “identical DNA” of three chromosomes and “that’s a lot of matches,” according to Gates. That is rather unique because Larry David has impersonated Sanders on “Saturday Night Live.”

You can watch a video “trailer” of the new season of Finding Your Roots at http://www.pbs.org/video/finding-your-roots-season-four-official-trailer-hdf5ii/.