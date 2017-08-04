Over 4 Million New & Exclusive United States Marriage Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 4.4 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

United States Marriages

Over 4.3 million new records covering Nevada and California have just been added to our collection of United States Marriage records. Exclusively available at Findmypast, the new additions have never before been released online and mark the latest phase of our efforts to create the single largest online collection of U.S. marriage records in history. Covering 360 years of marriages from 1650-2010, when complete this landmark collection will contain at least 100 million records and more than 450 million names from 2,800 counties across America.

Each record includes both a transcripts and an images of the original documents that will reveal the date of the marriage, the full names of both the bride and groom, their birthplaces, birth dates, ages, residence as well as fathers’ and mothers’ names.

Scotland, Linlithgowshire (West Lothian), Poorhouse records 1859-1912

Our collection of Linlithgowshire Poorhouse records captures the details of more than 15,000 people who were admitted between 1859 and 1912. The collection contains a variety of different record types including admissions, deaths, discharges and sick rolls that will reveal your ancestor’s admission date, behaviour during their stay, previous residence, and more.

Scotland, Linlithgowshire (West Lothian), Burials 1860-1975

Discover where your West Lothian ancestors were laid to rest with over 87,000 transcripts spanning 115 years. West Lothian, located in the south of Scotland, was known as Linlithgowshire until 1921. Each transcript that will reveal the date of your ancestor’s burial, the location of their grave, their occupation, residence, death date and in some cases the names of additional family members.

New Jersey Baptisms 1746-1795

Explore more than 600 baptisms from the Township of Hannover, located in Morris County, New Jersey. Despite being small in population, the township is rich in history. It was the first settlement established in northwest New Jersey, dating back to 1685, and is situated by the Whippany River. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal when and where your ancestor was baptised as well as the names of both their parents.

New Jersey church records 1747-1794

Search church records from the Township of Hannover in Morris County. These records pertain to an active time in Hanover, with the resurgence of religious revivals kicking off around 1740. The most populous denominations in the latter half of the 1700s were Presbyterian, Society of Friends (Quaker), Dutch Reformed, Baptist, and Episcopal. Each result will provide you with a transcript that will reveal where and when the event took place. Some records may also include additional details such as the names of a spouse.

Britain, Knights of the Realm & Commonwealth index

Over 400 new records have been added to the Knights of the Realm & Commonwealth index. The index covers 17 different honours and decorations, both current and dormant, and includes records dating back to the 11th century. The Index is comprised of individual transcripts that list a recipient’s name, birth year, death year (if applicable), the type of award they received and the date they received it. Transcripts can also include a biography which will often include the recipient’s rank or position/occupation and any additional remarks, such as where they were dubbed.

PERSI quarterly index update

This week we’ve updated the Periodical Source Index (PERSI), adding 14,865 new articles, and uploaded 13,039 new images to seven different publications. The seven publications to which we’ve added images are as follows: