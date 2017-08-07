Digital Library of Georgia Adds New and Previously Digitized Newspaper Titles to its Recently Released Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) Website

From the Blog of the Digital Library of Georgia at: http://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=6768:

In July 2017, the Digital Library of Georgia added both new and previously digitized newspaper titles to its recently released Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) website. Below is a list of newspapers titles slated to be added to GHN over the next six months.

In the fall of 2017, DLG will add the following newspapers:

Flagpole Magazine (Athens), 1987-2012

Houston Home Journal (Perry), 1990-1993

Walker County News (LaFayette), 1880-1924

In addition, DLG will incorporate antebellum-era issues of multiple Augusta newspaper titles:

The full list may be found at: http://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=6768.