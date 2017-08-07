Digital Library of Georgia Adds New and Previously Digitized Newspaper Titles to its Recently Released Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) Website

August 7, 2017

From the Blog of the Digital Library of Georgia at: http://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=6768:

In July 2017, the Digital Library of Georgia added both new and previously digitized newspaper titles to its recently released Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) website. Below is a list of newspapers titles slated to be added to GHN over the next six months.

In the fall of 2017, DLG will add the following newspapers:

Flagpole Magazine (Athens), 1987-2012
Houston Home Journal (Perry), 1990-1993
Walker County News (LaFayette), 1880-1924

In addition, DLG will incorporate antebellum-era issues of multiple Augusta newspaper titles:

The full list may be found at: http://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=6768.

