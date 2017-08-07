GedTree.com Creates Beautiful Family Tree Prints in Minutes

I haven’t used this service yet but it certainly looks promising. GedTree.com creates beautiful genealogy charts, suitable for framing. The information is obtained from YOUR GEDCOM file.

Click on the above image to view a larger version.

NOTE: A GEDCOM file is a file of genealogy information created by your favorite genealogy program. For an explanation of GEDCOM files, see my earlier article, GEDCOM Explained, at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/05/24/gedcom-explained.

Once the file has been uploaded, you can then select anyone in that file as the “home person” and then choose from a variety of printed designs. The system will then produce your custom family tree print. Typical examples might include “all the known ancestors of the home person” or “All the descendants of the home person.”

Click on the above image to view a larger version.

You can review the print online to check for any errors or to make modifications. You also have the option to choose how you’d like missing names and dates to be formatted. You might want to experiment with several of the available designs. Once you have finalized the design, you can save it to GedTree.com and then make an online payment. Your custom wall chart, suitable for framing, will then be printed on GedTree.com’s large color printers and will be mailed to you.

Click on the above image to view a larger version.

A few of the available designs are shown in this article but more designs and more information may be found at http://www.GedTree.com.