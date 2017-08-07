Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Can You Trust Online Genealogy Data?
What I Use Now for Backups
Book Review: The Family Tree Irish Genealogy Guide
MyHeritage Acquires the Legacy Family Tree Software and Webinar Platform
MyHeritage Surpasses 8 Billion Records on SuperSearch
Today is the 125th Anniversary of Lizzie Borden’s (Possible) Act of Murder
New Season of PBS Genealogy Program, “Finding Your Roots” Starts October 3
The History Of Westborough – a CrowdSourced Collection of Historical Digital Photographs
Announcing the 1775 Dublin Directory Database
Israel State Archives Deadlocked by Legal Restrictions
Israeli Grandfather Who Thought Family Perished in Holocaust Discovers 500 New Relatives
40,000 ‘Lunatics’ – the Scottish Indexes Genealogy Website Enables People to Discover the True Lives of their Ancestors
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 31, 2017
Over 4 Million New & Exclusive United States Marriage Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
The FGS Preserve the Pensions Project Announces Resumption of Document Conservation at National Archives, Digitization soon to Follow
What is Going On at the Northamptonshire Archives and Heritage Office?
Update on “What is Going On at the Northamptonshire Archives and Heritage Office?”
International African American Museum receives $500k donation from Michelin
Ancestry Appoints Evan Wittenberg as Chief People Officer
