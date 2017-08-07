I have written often about the low-cost Chromebook laptop computers. I have a Chromebook and love it. The cheap laptop has become my preferred laptop for traveling. I also use it frequently at home when watching TV. See http://bit.ly/2uewqi9 for a list of my past articles about Chromebook computers.

If you own a Chromebook, you probably will want to read Turn a Chromebook into a Powerhouse With the Best Chromebook Apps by Tyler Lacoma. It describes a number of free Chromebook apps that offer the power of many of the commonly-used Windows applications. You probably will want to install several of them on your Chromebook. All of the applications described by Lacoma are available free of charge.

The applications include: Microsoft Office Online (Chromebook-specific versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote), VLC for Chrome (a video and music player), Evernote, Polarr (a photo editing program), Inbox by Gmail, PaperPile (allows you to save article references, PDFs, and published papers to Google Drive and auto-cite them in Google Docs), WeatherBug, LastPass (password manager), and more.

Turn a Chromebook into a Powerhouse With the Best Chromebook Apps is available at: https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-chromebook-apps/.