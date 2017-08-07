I have written often about the low-cost Chromebook laptop computers. I have a Chromebook and love it. The cheap laptop has become my preferred laptop for traveling. I also use it frequently at home when watching TV. See http://bit.ly/2uewqi9 for a list of my past articles about Chromebook computers.
If you own a Chromebook, you probably will want to read Turn a Chromebook into a Powerhouse With the Best Chromebook Apps by Tyler Lacoma. It describes a number of free Chromebook apps that offer the power of many of the commonly-used Windows applications. You probably will want to install several of them on your Chromebook. All of the applications described by Lacoma are available free of charge.
The applications include: Microsoft Office Online (Chromebook-specific versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote), VLC for Chrome (a video and music player), Evernote, Polarr (a photo editing program), Inbox by Gmail, PaperPile (allows you to save article references, PDFs, and published papers to Google Drive and auto-cite them in Google Docs), WeatherBug, LastPass (password manager), and more.
Turn a Chromebook into a Powerhouse With the Best Chromebook Apps is available at: https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-chromebook-apps/.
2 Comments
Dick,
As I age, screen size and resolution become more and more important to me, and many others I suppose. Does any Chromebook offer larger screen sizes?
LikeLike
—> Does any Chromebook offer larger screen sizes?
Yes.
Chromebooks are built by a number of different manufacturers: Asus, Acer, Samsung, Lenovo, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, and maybe some others that I cannot recall right now. Most of the manufacturers produce multiple models of Chromebooks. I suspect there are at least 50 different models of Chromebooks to choose from, maybe more. (I haven’t counted them.) Screen sizes of Chromebook laptop computers seem to vary from 11 inches to 16 inches. The various models also may have faster or slower processors, 2 gigabytes or 4 gigabytes of memory, and other variations. See http://amzn.to/2uiOMyK for a list of Chromebooks sold by Amazon. That should give you an idea of the variety of Chromebooks available.
Also, if you don’t want a laptop, there is a desktop version called a “Chromebox” that looks like a typical Windows desktop computer only it runs the Chrome operating system, not Windows. Chromebooks use external monitors. You could use a 30-inch monitor with a desktop Chromebox. In fact, you could even use a 72-inch television set in your living room as the “monitor” on a Chromebox system. See http://amzn.to/2uiPoUO for a list of available Chromebox systems. In each case, you will also need to add your own external keyboard, mouse, and monitor onto a Chromebox.
Comment: Chromebox systems seem to be quite rare. A few corporations buy them for call centers or other purposes where dozens of employees need to use identical systems. I don’t think many private individuals buy Chromebox systems which surprises me. For someone who wants a DESKTOP system with a bigger screen, a Chromebox strikes me as a very good solution,.
LikeLike