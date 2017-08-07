Update on “What is Going On at the Northamptonshire Archives and Heritage Office?”

Last week I published an article entitled What is Going On at the Northamptonshire Archives and Heritage Office? I described an abrupt reduction in services announced by the Northamptonshire (England) Record Office. The article also mentioned an online petition asking the folks at the Northamptonshire Archives and Heritage Office to cancel the announced reduction in hours. The article is still available at: http://bit.ly/2hxafOu.

Now there is an update and it appears to be good news: the Northamptonshire County Council reportedly has dropped the plan to reduce available hours!

I am guessing the 3,862 signatures collected on the petition so far may have influenced the management at the Northamptonshire Archives and Heritage Office just a bit.

In an addition posted to the online petition’s web site, Mary Ann Lund wrote:

“AUG 5, 2017 — Good news! Northants CC have announced that they are dropping their plans to charge on Tuesday to Thursday afternoons and Saturdays (see their statement below). This welcome news shows that our petition and feedback have been heard. It’s a pity that the council didn’t consult archive users before making such plans in the first place. We will hold them to their promise of a full and careful consultation next year. We will continue to remind them that they need to invest in archives (and archivists) properly, for now and for the future; and that access should be free for all.

“Warmest thanks to everyone for signing and commenting, and for sharing this petition widely. It’s wonderful that our voices have been heard, and that we’ve shown how important archives are for us all. Keep access free!

“Best wishes,

“Mary Ann Lund”

There is more to the announcement. The wording of the cancellation as written by the Northamptonshire Archives and Heritage Office is attached. You can read the full text at http://bit.ly/2hxzSyD.