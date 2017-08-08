Carlisle Indian School Cemetery Information is now Available Online

The United States Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania was the flagship Indian boarding school in the United States from 1879 through 1918. According to Wikipedia, “Founded in 1879 by Captain Richard Henry Pratt under authority of the US federal government, Carlisle was the first federally funded off-reservation Indian boarding school. It was founded on the principle that Native Americans were the equals of European-Americans, and that Native American children immersed in mainstream Euro-American culture would learn skills to advance in society.”

Now the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center team has launched an online resource, simply titled Cemetery Information. This resource aims to support the research of descendants, scholars, and others interested in the history of the Carlisle Indian School cemetery by providing easy access to a wide range of primary source documents about the cemetery and the Carlisle Indian School students interred there.

There is an individual page entry for each person interred (including those who lack a named headstone in the modern cemetery), and each page entry includes basic information about the person’s name, Nation, and date of decease. Each page also includes a collection of primary source materials, attached as a PDF file, about the person’s death and burial. You can browse or search these pages using the interactive table on the Cemetery Information homepage.

You can read more about the information available in the Waidner-Spahr Library’s web site at Dickinson College in Carlisle at: http://carlisleindian.dickinson.edu/news/cemetery-information-resource-launched.