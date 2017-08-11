A Michigan Newspaper Digitization Project is in Peril as Time Runs Out to Find a New Storage Facility

The Downriver Genealogical Society in south-eastern Wayne County, Michigan, has been working on a great project to preserve old newspapers that were about to be tossed out by The News-Herald, due to lack of storage space. Had the society not taken them, the newspapers since 1943 probably would have been thrown away.

The Downriver Genealogical Society also does not have storage space to keep the old newspapers for a long time but decided to take on a worthwhile volunteer project: digitize the old newspapers, make them available online, and then toss the originals away. The society took possession of the newspapers on Jan. 17, 2013. They’re currently being stored without charge at a building in Huron Township and digitization is underway.

There are problems with the plan, however. First, the owner of the storage facility has plans to lease the building in the very near future. The digitization project isn’t anywhere near completion. The newspapers and cabinets have to go. That is, they need to be moved or else thrown away.

Next, a leaking water issue recently damaged several of the papers entrusted to the Society.

In short, the newspapers need to either be moved or else the digitization needs to be speeded up in order to complete the project well ahead of the original schedule. Or both. If no storage place is found, the newspapers may have to be thrown out before digitization is completed and the project will come to an end without being completed.

Ideally, the Downriver Genealogical Society needs three large format scanners, which would enable them to make more progress in completing the project. But that also means volunteers would need three additional computers and software to process the data.

Donations are welcomed. To make a donation, offer free storage space or for additional information, contact Sherry Huntington, president of the Downriver Genealogical Society, at 313-382-3229.

You can read more in an article by Jim Kasuba in The News-Herald at: http://bit.ly/2wzijBR.