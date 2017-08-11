Turn Your Phone into a Document Scanner for Free

Rick Broida, author of the Cheapskate Blog, has an article today that will interest many genealogists. He describes using software that will turn your “smartphone” into the equivalent of a desktop scanner. It works well for digitizing one side of one piece of paper at a time. It isn’t so convenient when digitizing both sides of multi-page documents although that can still be accomplished by using additional software to merge the pages together after scanning.

Actually, I have been doing exactly what Rick describes for years and have had very good experiences with using my cell phone as a substitute scanner. I use it in genealogy libraries, archives, or for digitizing receipts, eyeglass prescriptions, business cards, and most anything else that is worth saving. I agree with Rick’s experiences.

I still use a dedicated scanner whenever possible. However, I don’t always have the scanner with me at the time I want to make a digital copy. In those cases, I use the cell phone as a substitue scanner.

You can read Rick Broida’s article at http://cnet.co/2vWyiwp.

I will also invite you to look at http://bit.ly/2vWadpP for a list of some of my past articles about using an iPhone or Android phone as a scanner substitute.