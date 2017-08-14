Act Now to Save the 2020 Census

An article by Diane W. Schanzenbach and Michael R. Strain in the Bloomberg News web site describes the risk of the 2020 US census not being taken, as required by the Constitution. The article blames “Bad budget planning and a lack of leadership threaten the most basic mission of government” as the primary cause of the problems.

The article also states, ““You may have missed the news that the head of the Census Bureau, John Thompson, resigned a few months ago. In normal circumstances, the departure of a government statistician would not be worth highlighting. But Thompson’s departure adds to the growing uncertainty surrounding the success of the 2020 decennial census. About that, you should worry.”

NOTE: I wrote about the sudden resignation of the head of the Census Bureau, John Thompson, at the time he resigned in an earlier newsletter article at: http://bit.ly/2uAbHl7. You might want to read that article first for the background information it provides.

The US Constitution requires the United States government to conduct a census every 10 years to determine how many seats each state will have in the House of Representatives.

You can read more in the article by Diane W. Schanzenbach and Michael R. Strain in the Bloomberg News web site at: https://bloom.bg/2vsHNlF.