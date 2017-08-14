MyHeritage Record Week: Search 1 Billion Census Records for Free!

August 14, 2017

MyHeritage recently passed a significant milestone: surpassing 8 billion historical records on SuperSearch. In celebration, the company has announced that they are making all of the major census collections from the U.S., U.K. and Ireland, Canada, and Nordic countries free for everybody, for one week!

Starting on Monday, August 14, until August 20, no Data Subscription will be required to access these documents, and you can search through this treasure trove of census records for free. That’s 94 collections, containing over 1 billion census records! Some of the census records are found exclusively on MyHeritage. This is available to users of MyHeritage as well as people who have never used MyHeritage before.

With the earliest census records dating as far back as 1657, and the latest ones extending until 1940, these records are an excellent way to learn more about the lives of your ancestors and to add details to your family tree.

If have been thinking of taking a look at MyHeritage, now is your chance to do so!

More information, including a list of the census records and dates available, can be found on the MyHeritage blog at: http://bit.ly/2uAt9Ku.

NOTE: MyHeritage is also the sponsor of this genealogy newsletter.

