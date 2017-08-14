Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) How to Keep Your Files Stored in the Cloud Private for Your Eyes Only
MyHeritage Record Week: Search 1 Billion Census Records for Free!
Book Review: International Vital Records Handbook
Turn Your Phone into a Document Scanner for Free
A Michigan Newspaper Digitization Project is in Peril as Time Runs Out to Find a New Storage Facility
Carlisle Indian School Cemetery Information is now Available Online
Digital Library of Georgia Adds New and Previously Digitized Newspaper Titles to its Recently Released Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) Website
FreeCEN Offers a Free-To-Search Online Database of the 19th Century UK Censuses
New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
TheGenealogist releases 650,000 additional Parish Records for Nottinghamshire
GedTree.com Creates Beautiful Family Tree Prints in Minutes
America’s Love-Hate Relationship with Immigrants
The Internet Archive 78 RPM Records Archive is now Online
Most Common Last Names in the US
Turn a Chromebook into a Powerhouse With the Best Chromebook Apps
Zoho Workplace: My Favorite FREE Replacement for Microsoft Office
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
