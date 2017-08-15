Hotel Reservations Now Open for the National Genealogical Society’s 2018 Family History Conference

The following announcement was written by the folks at the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

ARLINGTON, VA, 15 AUGUST 2017— Effective 15 August 2017, you may reserve accommodations for the National Genealogical Society’s fortieth annual Family History Conference, Paths to Your Past, which will be held 2−5 May 2018 at the DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The conference program will focus on ancestors’ migration paths with an emphasis on the states that border the Great Lakes, strategic waterways that aided Americans moving west and immigrants coming from overseas through Canada to settle and develop the Midwest throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Some lectures will enhance your proficiency as a researcher and your methodological and analytical skills. Other presentations will broaden your understanding about your ancestors’ ethnicity, occupation, religion, military experience, economic status, and associations. In addition, the program will feature tracks that highlight DNA and technology.

NGS offers attendees two discounted hotels, convenient to the convention center. The Amway Grand Plaza is the primary conference hotel and is connected to DeVos Place by an enclosed walkway. Conference attendees may also stay at the nearby Courtyard Marriott, which is connected to DeVos Place by an enclosed walkway through several city blocks. Hotels will begin accepting reservations for the conference on 15 August 2017.

Since past experience has shown that conference hotels tend to fill quickly, early reservations are recommended if you intend to register and attend the conference. The hotels are offering the NGS rate three days before and three days after the conference so participants can do research or go sight-seeing in the area. Please check the hotels’ websites for cancellation rules and additional amenities. Full details and links for NGS discounted, online reservations can be found on the NGS conference website. Attendees must request the NGS Family History Conference rate if making phone reservations.

As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids has a thriving economy with a small-town feel, friendly people, and safe walkable streets. DeVos Place is adjacent to the Grand River. Come early or stay after the conference to enjoy a walk along the river in the morning, visit nearby museums in the afternoon, and dine at a wide variety of restaurants, cafés, and breweries nearby in the evening. To learn about area research facilities for family history, refer to the conference Announcement Brochure on the NGS conference website.

The four-day NGS 2018 Family History Conference promises to be a great opportunity for family historians to advance their research, hone their skills, and network with fellow genealogists. Be sure to reserve your hotel accommodations as soon as possible.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Arlington, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.