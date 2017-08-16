SLIG Announces New Dates and Format

The following announcement was written by the folks at the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy:

The Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG) is pleased to announce they have recently signed contracts with the Hilton Salt Lake City Center for years 2019 through 2023. And with that, they reveal a new two-week format.

It was just two years ago that changes in the Salt Lake City meeting landscape facilitated a SLIG move to more preferred dates. Recent changes in that same landscape opened a new window of opportunity, one that more fully supports the ongoing growth and expansion of SLIG in meeting the advanced educational needs of the genealogical community.

Beginning in 2019, SLIG will utilize a new two-week format as follows:

SLIG will be held in the second week of January, in a familiar format – opening with a welcome reception on Sunday and closing with the completion banquet on Friday. It will continue to focus on high-intermediate to advanced genealogical education.

It will be followed on Saturday by the well-established SLIG Colloquium, a forum for thought leaders of the industry to discuss topics and challenges of the day.

The SLIG Academy for Professionals, originally announced as a summer program targeted for 2018, will begin on the following Monday. The new program will focus on professional development topics not offered at SLIG or elsewhere in a week-long, in-depth format. It will open with an event to commemorate the life and legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., and close with a networking luncheon.

The marriage of these programs in a back-to-back format allows those desiring to participate in multiple programs to do so without additional flight costs. The new dates assure the excellent rates and amenities SLIG participants have previously enjoyed, and the new format provides opportunity to explore additional ways to meet the needs of SLIG students.

The new dates are posted at SLIG.ugagenealogy.org.