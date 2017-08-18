Crowd Sourced Indexing is Now Available for Your Society’s Project

CSI, the newest technology available for genealogy indexing, is now available to genealogy societies, special interest groups, and to any group of genealogists with records they want to transcribe.

One of the more valuable trends of recent years has been crowd sourcing. The term is a contraction of “crowd” and “outsourcing.”

Crowdsourcing is the process of getting work or funding, usually online, from a crowd of people. The idea is to take work and outsource it to a large crowd of volunteers. Each person contributes a little bit and, if enough people contribute, everyone benefits. Wikipedia is one famous example. Instead of Wikipedia creating an encyclopedia on their own, hiring writers and editors, a small group of people developed the required software and then gave a crowd of millions the ability to create the information on their own. The result? The most comprehensive encyclopedia this world has ever seen.

The principle of crowdsourcing is that more heads are better than one. By canvassing a large crowd of people for ideas, skills, or participation, the quality of content and idea generation will be superior. If inaccurate information is ever posted to the crowdsourced information, a later contributor can update the erroneous information with corrections.

The genealogy community has already seem several high-quality crowdsourced indexing efforts. The best-known effort is FamilySearch Indexing. 81,401 total contributors in 2017 (so far) have created indexes to more than 1,300,000 records.

Perhaps your family association or your local genealogy society would like to to start a crowdsourced indexing project to create indexes to various records.

Until recently, the biggest stumbling block has been the lack of high-quality indexing software to be used in a crowdsourcing effort. However, that has now changed, thanks to an effort started by Banai Lynn Feldstein and soon assisted by an international group of software developers who are also genealogists. The group is known as CSI: Crowd Sourced Indexing. Best of all, the program is FREE for indexers and for organizations, or even individuals, that want to index records and images using it. They can index from any of the projects underway, or create they can create their own project(s).

CSI: Crowd Sourced Indexing has already indexed 100,000 records. The group also was recognized in February 2017 as a semi-finalist in the RootsTech Innovator Showdown.

More information is available in the announcement below as well as at http://csindexing.com.

The following announcement was written by the folks at: CSI: Crowd Sourced Indexing:

CSI: Crowd Sourced Indexing Reaches 100,000 Records Indexed

Salt Lake City, Utah, August 15, 2017 — CSI: Crowd Sourced Indexing is proud to announce the completion of 100,000 records indexed using our program.

CSI first went online in November 2016. Our first major adapter was the Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA), who recently announced the completion of the transcription of one million records.

CSI was created by Banai Lynn Feldstein to facilitate genealogy indexing projects for genealogy societies, special interest groups, and any group of genealogists with records they want to transcribe. The program is free to use and will enable many more groups to engage in volunteer indexing projects that can be shared with other researchers worldwide. It is a significant step forward in streamlining a process that is fundamental to family history research.

Making its official debut in February 2017 as a semi-finalist in the RootsTech Innovator Showdown, currently 5 different groups enjoy the benefit of crowdsourcing and transcription by their members or just genealogist eager to help bring records online.

CSI is working on advance features like a personalized version with the logo and own ULR for the specific group, up to a complete customizable interface to match the design, look and feel of the website from the organization.