FGS National Conference to be held in Pittsburgh on August 30 to September 2

The annual conference of the Federation of Genealogical Societies will be held soon: August 30 to September 2. This year’s event is shaping up to be a good one with a theme of Building Bridges to the Past. This year’s event is expected to attract close to 2,000 attendees from all over the United States and the world. If you can be in Pittsburgh during this event, you absolutely will want to attend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The Federation of Genealogical Societies is an “umbrella organization” of local, statewide, and regional genealogical societies. In fact, FGS includes 500+ member societies representing more than 500,000 genealogists.

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center is a good venue for an event of this size. First, it is modern with all the state-of-the-art one expects on a convention center these days. In addition, it is close to numerous restaurants, shops, research facilities, and historic sites.

Hosted by the Federation of Genealogical Societies along with local host Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, FGS 2017 will provide sessions with a wide variety of topics from many of the nation’s top family history experts. Sessions are aimed at strengthening your research skills no matter what your level or area of expertise might be.

The 2017 conference will feature 145 lectures and 8 workshops/seminars presented by the nation’s leading genealogical speakers. The keynote speaker will be Rick Sebak, film director and producer who lives and works in Pittsburgh. Rick Sebak makes unusual television programs. His slightly wacky documentaries now celebrate various aspects of modern American life and the unexpected charms of Pittsburgh. Audiences have learned to recognize his friendly narrative style and the unusual topics that he obviously loves.

Evening social events will include the Gateway Clipper Dinner Cruise and also a chance to attend a Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds baseball game.

In addition, the exhibits hall typically allows many vendors an opportunity to display their good and services. The leading genealogy vendors are typically in attendance. You can visit all the companies and organizations providing products and services that will benefit your research.

The FGS Exhibit Hall is open to the public at no charge Thursday through Saturday. That’s right: no charge. If you can only stop by for an hour or two, keep in mind that you can tour the exhibits hall free of charge.

A list of this year’s exhibitors may be found at http://s23.a2zinc.net/clients/FGS/FGS2017/Public/EventMap.aspx?shAvailable=1&ShExhList=1.

Of course, any conference needs sponsors in order to succeed. This year’s sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors:

MyHeritage

FamilySearch

Ancestry

Gold Sponsor

Living DNA

Bronze Sponsor

Ancestry ProGenealogists

I expect to be at the FGS 2017 National Conference in Pittsburgh and will probably write about the events I see. I will be wandering around a lot but occasionally may sit and rest for a spell in or near the MyHeritage booth in the exhibits hall. Will I see you there? I love talking to newsletter readers! They often give me the best ideas for future articles.

To learn more about FGS 2017: Building Bridges to the Past:

FGS 2017 Conference Website – http://www.fgsconference.org

FGS Voice Blog – http://voice.fgs.org

Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society – https://wpgs.org

FGS on Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/FGSgenealogy

FGS on Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/FGSgenealogy

FGS 2017 Twitter hashtag #FGS2017