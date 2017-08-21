The mobile app for the FGS 2017 Genealogy Conference in Pittsburgh is now available. With the app, you can keep your schedule, maps, list of speakers, and up-to-date information at your fingertips while at the conference. Plus, you can easily connect with fellow attendees.

Download the Guidebook App on your iOS or Android mobile device or you can even access it on your desktop or laptop. Details may be found in the FGS Voice at: http://voice.fgs.org/2017/08/fgs2017-conference-app-released.html.