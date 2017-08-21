FGS2017 Conference App Released

· August 21, 2017 · Conferences · No Comments

The mobile app for the FGS 2017 Genealogy Conference in Pittsburgh is now available. With the app, you can keep your schedule, maps, list of speakers, and up-to-date information at your fingertips while at the conference. Plus, you can easily connect with fellow attendees.

Download the Guidebook App on your iOS or Android mobile device or you can even access it on your desktop or laptop. Details may be found in the FGS Voice at: http://voice.fgs.org/2017/08/fgs2017-conference-app-released.html.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: