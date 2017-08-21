Ontario Métis Root Ancestors Project is now Completed and Online

The Métis Nation of Ontario has announced the completion of the Ontario Métis Root Ancestors Project.

NOTE: The Métis in Canada are a group of peoples in Canada who trace their descent to First Nations peoples and European settlers. Wikipedia describes the Métis as “the mixed-race descendants of early unions between First Nations people and colonial-era European settlers (usually indigenous women and settler men), within generations (particularly in central and western Canada, but also in the Eastern parts of Canada).” The early mothers were usually Mi’kmaq, Algonquin, Saulteaux, Cree, Ojibwe, Menominee, or Maliseet, or of mixed descent from these peoples.

The Project—which included the review and compilation of well over 100,000 historical records—identifies hundreds of Métis Root Ancestors from well-recognized historic Métis communities within Ontario. The Project took over five years to complete and now represents the largest collection of publicly available genealogical information on Ontario Métis.

The Project identifies hundreds of historic Métis Root Ancestors and over five thousand descendants of these families from seven well-recognized historic Métis communities within Ontario that include:

The Rainy River/Lake of the Woods/Treaty 3 Historic Métis Community

The Northern Lake Superior Historic Métis Community

The Abitibi Inland Historic Métis Community

The Mattawa/Ottawa River and Environs Historic Métis Community

The Killarney and Environs Historic Métis Community

The Georgian Bay and Environs Historic Métis Community

You can learn more about the Ontario Métis Root Ancestors Project in the announcement at: http://read.bi/2vSHT4u while the Ontario Métis Root Ancestors Project itself is available online at: http://www.metisnation.org.