CrashPlan is Shutting Down its Cloud Backup Service For Consumers

I have written many times about the need to make frequent backup copies of your important data files. One of the services I have always recommended was CrashPlan. However, I won’t be recommending it any more.

CrashPlan is planning to shut down its consumer-facing “CrashPlan for Home” product. Instead, it is going to focus only on commercial customers. The plan is already in effect as the company has already stopped accepting new consumer users and won’t allow existing non-business customers to renew their backup plan. All current subscriptions will be honored until the end date of October 22nd, 2018. Details are available in the CrashPlan Blog at https://blog.code42.com/data-protection-needs-diverge/.

Luckily, there are a number of other companies in the same business and most of them have excellent reputations.

If you are a CrashPlan customer, I will suggest you look at: Backblaze, Arq in conjunction with Amazon S3 or Amazon Glacier, Cloudberry in conjunction with Amazon S3 or Amazon Glacier, iDrive, Acronis True Image, Carbonite, or perhaps a few other true backup services.

Whatever service you choose, make sure it is a true backup service, not a simpler service that only makes copies of your current files. In fact, there is a huge difference. What’s the difference? Read my earlier article, Do You Have Backups or are You Simply Synching?, at https://blog.eogn.com/2016/11/04/do-you-have-backups-or-are-you-simply-synching/.