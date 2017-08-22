New from MyHeritage: the DNA Match Review

MyHeritage continues to add new features to the online service. The latest addition is the introduction of the DNA Match Review page. Other online services can provide DNA results that may imply several possible relationships between you and a DNA Match, such as 3rd – 4th cousin, but now you’d like to understand how you are related to the match. Where do you go from here?

On MyHeritage.com, for each of your DNA matches, you can click “Review Match” and be directed to this new page in which MyHeritage will display information broken into relevant sections that will help you understand how you are related to the match.

Each section of the page pulls relevant data about your DNA match by combining information from DNA and family trees. So, for example, you’ll see your shared Smart Matches, Ancestral surnames, Shared DNA Matches, Pedigree Charts and Shared ethnicities.

Some of these features are available only on MyHeritage and they are displayed in an easy to use side-by-side comparison in order to help you learn more information about your DNA Match and discover possible relationships.

For more information, see the MyHeritage Blog post at http://bit.ly/2imTdmq that has more details and several screen shots of the DNA Match Review in action.

