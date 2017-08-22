On the Road Again

· August 22, 2017 · This Newsletter · 3 Comments

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. I am taking a “mini-vacation” with the grandchildren for a few days.

I will then be back for a few days but next week will be traveling to the annual conference of the Federation of Genealogical Societies. See http://bit.ly/2vZWqM0 and https://www.fgsconference.org for details about that conference.

3 Comments

Janette Campbell August 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

Nothing takes precedence over grandchildren! Enjoy!

VirginiaB August 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

Enjoy your time with your family. You deserve a vacation and thank you for all you do.

Mary Holland August 22, 2017 at 10:36 am

Most important job in the world – grandparent! Enjoy and make great memories for all of you!

