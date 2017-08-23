New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of August 23, 2017

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—This week over 8 million new records from the Netherlands were added and millions more from Denmark and England! Search these new free records and new records from Belgium, BillionGraves, Chile, Kansas, Liberia, Louisiana, Ohio, South Africa, and Sweden at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed

Records

Digital

Images

Comments

Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912

69,544

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

BillionGraves Index

311,318

311,318

Added indexed records and images to an existing
collection

Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015

269,183

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1925

3,627,893

134,037

New indexed records and images collection

England, Staffordshire, Church Records, 1538-1944

4,852,180

278,569

New indexed records and images collection

Kansas County Birth Records, 1885-1911

21,152

4,671

Added indexed records and images to an existing
collection

Kansas State Census, 1865

149,601

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Kansas State Census, 1875

618,774

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Liberia, Marriage Records, 1941-1974

15,126

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Louisiana, Parish Marriages, 1837-1957

146

0

Added images to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

8,751,272

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ohio, Crawford County Obituaries, 1860-2004

90,389

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive),
1690-2011

7,754

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Kopparberg Church Records, 1604-1900; index 1628-1860

23,383

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is  the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt   Lake City, Utah.

