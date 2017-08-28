New Records Available to Search on Findmypast

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 3.3 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Canada Census 1851

The Canada Census of 1851 is now available to search on Findmypast. Following the Act of Union in 1841, the Province of Canada was formed. It consisted of Canada West (Ontario) and Canada East (Quebec). The 1851 census also collected population details for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. From this census, information was gathered on 2,312,919 individuals, broken down by place. Each result will provide you with a transcript and image of the original census form. Transcripts will typically list your ancestor’s birth year, place of birth, religion and relationship to the head of the household.

Middlesex Protestation Returns 1641-42

Did your Middlesex ancestor sign an oath to ‘live and die for the true Protestant religion, the liberties and rights of subjects and the privilege of Parliaments’? Search over 16,000 records to find out. The Protestant oath of allegiance was a result of concern that the Protestant reformation was failing. The Long Parliament created such pledges between May 1641 and September 1643 as a measure intended to identify Catholics. Those who refused to sign the pledge were considered to be unfit for holding office.

London, Bunhill Fields Non-Conformist Burials 1713-1826 Browse

Browse through over 5,000 records from London’s Bunhill Fields burial ground in Islington to locate the final resting place of your non-conformist ancestor. This collection of burial registers and monumental inscriptions will allow you to discover your ancestor’s age at death, when they died and the date of their burial. Bunhill Fields was founded in the 1660s for non-conformists, radicals, and dissenters and over 120,000 were interred there before the cemetery’s closure in 1853.

National Burial Index for England & Wales

Over 173,000 additional records have been added to the National Burial Index for England & Wales. The new additions cover 190 burial grounds, cemeteries and churchyards across Wiltshire and span the years 1530 to 1839. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal your ancestors birth year, death year, burial date, burial place, place of worship & denomination. The index now contains over 12 million transcripts derived from original parish registers, bishop’s transcripts, earlier transcripts and printed registers by local family history society volunteers.

Wiltshire parish baptisms index 1538-1917

Over 98 additional records covering more than 150 parishes in and around Bristol have been added to the Wiltshire parish baptisms index. Transcriptions were created by both Findmypast and Wiltshire Family History Society. Each record contains a transcript created from either an original parish registers or bishop’s transcript. The information varies, but most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, parish and parents’ names.

Scotland Registers & Records

Over 120 new PDF images have been added to Scotland Registers & Records, a collections of images taken from different publications related to Scottish parishes and families. The records included in this collection are incredibly varied, ranging from parish records, topographical accounts and memorial inscriptions to a 19th century novel and a short history of the Black Watch. The new images have been added to “Banffshire: The People and the Lands”.

Irish Newspaper Update

Over 105,000 new articles have been added to our collection of historic Irish newspapers this month. This latest update also marks the addition of one brand new title, the Leitrim Advertiser. There are currently 1,409 issues of the Advertiser available to search covering the years 1886, 1890 to 1899 and 1901 to 1916.