TLC Renews Who Do You Think You Are? for New Season Premiering Spring 2018

August 28, 2017

The following announcement was written by the folks at TLC:

TLC has renewed three-time Emmy nominated series Who Do You Think You Are? for a new season, premiering in spring 2018. Executive Produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the series follows some of the most beloved and iconic celebrities as they embark on personal journeys of self-discovery by tracing their own family trees. Throughout this experience they learn the truth about old family secrets, discover shocking revelations and ultimately, make unbelievable connections with the lives of their ancestors. The series is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Structured Reality Program, its 3rd nomination in this category and 4th overall. Last year Who Do You Think You Are? won an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Reality Program.

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television) & Is Or Isn’t Entertainment for TLC. The series is based on an original format created by Wall to Wall Media and Alex Graham.

More information can be found at TLC.com/WDYTYA. ‘Like’ Who Do You Think You Are? on Facebook.com/WDYTYA and follow @WDYTYA on Twitter. Watch full episodes of this show anytime, anywhere here on TLC GO.

One Comment

tricia minter August 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

I love this show. It’s never on often enough or long enough for me. I would surely love to see more episodes.





