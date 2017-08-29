Free Guide to DNA Testing

Richard Hill has written a genealogist’s Guide to DNA Testing. Best of all, the Guide is available free of change from now through September 2 as a Kindle ebook from Amazon. The ebook will revert to its normal price on September 3, 2017.

NOTE: Anybody can read Kindle books—even without a Kindle device—with the FREE Kindle app for smartphones, tablets and computers. You can read Kindle format ebooks on Kindle devices as well as on iPads, iPhones, Android phones and tablets, Windows, Macintosh, and in any sort if computer that can open a web browser and use the Kindle Cloud Reader. For more information about reading Kindle ebooks on non-Kindle devices, see my earlier article at: http://bit.ly/2xvLx4Z.

Richard Hill’s Guide to DNA Testing is now available as version 3, updated to cover new tests and additional information. The Guide is intended to be a short, easy-to-understand introduction for people who aren’t yet interested enough to devote more time to the subject. Links to longer books and many other resources are useful to anyone.

For any temporarily free book on Amazon, including Richard Hill’s Guide to DNA Testing, you should choose the Buy for $0.00 option. The book may be found on Amazon at: http://bit.ly/GuideDNA.

See the press release at https://www.prlog.org/12661142-guide-to-dna-testing-free-ebook-for-limited-time-on-amazon-kindle.html for more information.