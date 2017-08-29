ISFHWE Excellence-In-Writing Competition Winners Announced

The following announcement was written by Tina Sansone, ISFHWE Competition Coordinator:

The International Society of Family History Writers and Editors is proud to announce the winners of the Excellence-in-Writing Competition. All entries were exceptional this year. Submission details for 2018 will be announced soon. For any questions on the competition, email competition@isfhwe.org.

Category 1 – Columns

1st Place – Elaine Thomas: “For the Love of Dinah”

2nd Place – Carolyn Schott: “Welcome Back to Osthofen”

3rd Place – Maureen Wlodarczyk: “More Than (Immediately) Meets the Eye”

HM – Valerie LaRobardier: “Do You Have an ‘Indian Princess’?”

Category 2 – Articles

1st Place – Martin Fischer: “How the Gogolinsky Family of Warsaw Became the Barney Family of St. Louis, Missouri”

2nd Place – Joseph F. Martin: “Apolonia Lewicka and the Priest”

3rd Place – Mari Margaret McLean, PhD: “Unintended Family History: Thomas Scholfield’s Letter to His Brother”

HM – Fred Delcomyn: “A Danish Lad in America”

HM – Karen Brattesani: “A Soldier’s Stories of World War II as Told to his Daughter”

HM – Sherri Panchaud Onorati: “Lucky to Be Here”

Category 3 – Newsletters

1st Place – Michelle D. Novak: “Genealogical Society of Bergen County, NJ – The Archivist”

2nd Place – Patricia Mansfield Phelan: “Newsletter of the Irish Family History Forum”

Category 4 – Unpublished Material, Unpublished Authors

1st Place – Joan F. Vitale: “The Messenger”

2nd Place – Bonnie Dodge: “Getting to Know Grandmother, A Step Back in Time”

3rd Place – Robbin M. Smith: “I Have an Aunt Alice?”

HM – Linda D. Fritz-Langston: “Grandpa & His Puzzle”

Category 5 – Unpublished Material – Published Authors

1st Place – Dave Strausfeld: “Gus Cloepfil and his Migration Westward”

2nd Place – Wevonneda Minis: “DNA Decision”

3rd Place – Elaine Thomas: “Boyhood Tales from the Great Depression”

HM – Wendy Wilson Spooner, Lic . G, LCoT: “The Relevance of Genetic Knowledge to Genealogical Research

HM – Andrea Butler Ramsey: “The Nickel Man”

HM – Emilee Marks: “The Tale of Two Wilhelmina Gogollas”

Category 6 – Poetry & Song

1st Place – Kavya Srikanth: “An Ode to Time Lost”

2nd Place – Lori Lynn Price: “Virden, New Mexico”

3rd Place – John Newmark: “Cause of Death”

HM – Anthony Proctor – “The Great Wave”

Submitted by Tina Sansone, Competition Coordinator