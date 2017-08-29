New Historic Records Databases at FamilySearch the Week of August 28, 2017

· August 29, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

 

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

This week, millions of new records are available from the NetherlandsKansasSweden, and Washington. Many more are available from ArgentinaItalyLouisianaParaguay,
and South Africa! Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

Argentina, National Census, 1895

19,458

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Padova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1621-1914

42,282

43,028

New indexed records and images collection

Italy, Pescara, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1929

31,093

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Taranto, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1926

24,454

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Kansas State Census, 1895

1,364,060

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Louisiana Deaths, 1850-1875, 1894-1960

1,453

     0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

2,604,696

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015

4,752

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972

62,764

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869-1958

29,552

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Household Examination Books, 1880 – 1920

1,045,732

87,177

New indexed records and images collection

Washington Divorce Index, 1969-2014

1,236,872

0

New indexed records collection

Washington Marriage Index, 1969-2014

1,994,537

0

New indexed records collection

Searchable
historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

