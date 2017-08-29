On the Road Again

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. I am presently in a hotel room in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from now through the end of the week. I am attending the annual conference of the Federation of Genealogical Societies. See http://bit.ly/2vZWqM0 and https://www.fgsconference.org for details about the conference.

I hope to write about the conference events that I see and attend. Stay tuned!