Update Regarding the MyHeritage DNA Lab in Houston, Texas

Here is an excerpt from the MyHeritage DNA Blog:

“As many of you know, Houston was recently hit by Hurricane Harvey, which became Tropical Storm Harvey, and has since moved out of Houston. MyHeritage uses the FTDNA lab which is located in Houston. Thankfully, all of the employees who work in the DNA lab are safe. The lab, as well as all the DNA samples, are completely intact. The DNA lab is on the 8th floor of a high-rise office building, which is very high above ground level. Due to its placement, there is no risk of flooding and no risk of rain leakage into the lab.

“However, because the roads are flooded, the lab employees cannot commute safely to work. In line with safety measures, the lab has been closed until the water recedes and the main roads reopen.”

The full story can be found in the MyHeritage DNA Blog at: http://bit.ly/2emHdwo.