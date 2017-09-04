Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) The Easy Way of Finding Genealogy Books, Maps, e-Books, Periodicals, and Much More
What You Missed Last Week at the FGS Conference in Pittsburgh
The 19th-Century Freakout Over Steam-Powered Buses
A Dictionary of Occupational Terms Based on the Classification of Occupations used in the Census of Population [for Great Britain], 1921.
Update Regarding the MyHeritage DNA Lab in Houston, Texas
UPDATE: FamilySearch Digital Records Access Replacing Microfilm
Ballincollig Military Men & Their Families 1810-1922: the Church of Ireland Registers Unlock Their Stories
Family History Researcher Academy English & Welsh Family History Course One-Time Payment Offers Expanded
Find your U.K. Naval Ancestor with help from Forces War Records
New Historic Records Databases at FamilySearch the Week of August 28, 2017
New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
WikiTree Hosts Second Annual Source-a-Thon
ISFHWE Excellence-In-Writing Competition Winners Announced
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
