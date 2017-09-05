Deciphering Colonial-Era Handwritten Documents

The State Archives of North Carolina blog has published a three-part series on how to interpret Colonial-era handwriting. The series includes a brief history of writing during this time period, characteristics of 17th and 18th century British-American handwriting, and some tips on deciphering the text found within these records.

The information contained will help anyone researching ancestors or history the British Isles, anywhere in the American colonies, Canada, or other English-speaking countries and colonies.

What Does That Say? Part I may be found at: https://ncarchives.wordpress.com/2017/08/18/what-does-that-say-series-pt-i/. Links to Part 2 and Part 3 are then contained in the individual articles.