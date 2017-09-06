Family Tree DNA asks for your Your Help for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

The following brief announcement was written by the folks at Family Tree DNA:

Family Tree DNA is based in Houston, where Hurricane Harvey devastated the city and surrounding areas. As members of the community and corporate citizens, we are donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of all tests (including upgrades and paid transfers) during the month of September toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. A banner at our home page will display the cumulative amount raised and will be updated twice daily. The snip below is from today.

The banner shown above may be too small to read on some screens. You can view a larger version by clicking on the above image or by going to https://www.familytreedna.com.