GenealogyMagazine.com Launches a YouTube Series Offering Advice and Tips for the Family Historian

· September 6, 2017 · Video & Television · No Comments

The following announcement was written by James Pylant, owner of GenealogyMagazine.com:

GenealogyMagazine is the name of a new YouTube series offering advice and tips for the family historian. Hosted by James Pylant, an award-winning true-crime writer, authorized celebrity biographer, and professional genealogist, each five-minute episode offers tips and “how-to” examples for genealogical research.

The first episode, “County Courthouse Research,” is now available at YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/countycourthouse

Upcoming episodes include “Family Bible Records,” “Diaries and Journals,” “Longevity Lies,” “Misidentified Family Pictures,” and “Handwriting Analysis.”

About GenealogyMagazine.com: GenealogyMagazine.com is utilized as a reference by the Texas Historical Commission; Learning and Teaching Scotland’s series, SCET.Net for History: A Virtual Department, and EBSCO Industries’ MasterFile Complete, the largest collection of the most popular full-text magazines, journals, and other highly regarded sources from leading publishers.

About the host: James Pylant, a former contest judge for the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors, worked full-time as a professional genealogist for the Salt Lake City-based firm Lineages, Inc., in Salt Lake City, and his articles have appeared in The Bottom Line, Family Chronicle, and Ancestry. James extensively documented a case of identity theft and bigamy for the book Destiny in Texas. He co-wrote The Oldest Profession in Texas, called one of the most thorough studies of frontier dens of sin. He has also written a family-authorized celebrity biography, In Morticia’s Shadow: The Life & Career of Carolyn Jones.

