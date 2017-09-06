Tensions Flare Between Descendants, Landowners over Access to Family Cemetery in Tennessee

The families of the Bell Town Cemetery have been denied access to their loved ones’ graves by an adjacent property owner.

The small plot of land in Cheatham County known as Bell Town Cemetery has more than 30 graves, including two World War I veterans, three World War II veterans and five generations of Joyce family members.

The cemetery has been used by African-Americans since the emancipation. But, recently, the peace has been disturbed. The families of the deceased can no longer access the burial ground. Tension has escalated to the point where sheriffs have provided escort to older family members wanting to visit graves of parents, grandparents and siblings.

My thanks to newsletter reader James Henderson for telling me about this story.